Naples considers requiring advance notice for rent increases

The City of Naples is again discussing a plan to crack down on landlords who don’t give much advance notice before hiking your rent.

The Naples City Council already read through this ordinance for the first time; this second reading is another step before a final vote. Landlords would have to give 60 days’ advance notice if a tenant’s rent was going to increase by more than 5%. The average price of rent in Naples is skyrocketing, driving up the prices all around.

Not only is the sudden increase in rent catching many Naples residents by surprise, but so is finding out they only have two to three weeks to find somewhere else to live. Elizabeth Radi is a part of an advocacy group in Collier County and says she’s putting her foot down on these rising prices and the short time people have to find a new place to live.

“They are being told, ‘You have till the end of the month’; a lot of times, that’s less than 14 days’ notice,” Radi said. “That is what is happening quite a bit. I believe that having some type of reinforcement, you know, some type of enforcement, it is good.”

Under the proposed rule, landlords who don’t provide a 60-day notice ahead of a rent increase could face a fine up of to $500 per violation. Radi also says she also believes people who weren’t given at least a 60-day notice before a rent hike and were evicted should have that eviction taken off their record.

“Some type of enforcement needs to happen,” Radi said. “There are too many landlords that just blatantly raise rents without any thought… it’s not a fix for the affordable housing crisis. But what it does is it buys time.”

A similar measure was proposed for the entirety of Collier County in May but was vetoed by county commissioners. Bright Community Trust did a study that found that at least 15% of people living in Naples are “severely cost-burdened.”