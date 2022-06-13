Motorcyclist killed in crash with Waste Pro truck in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a Waste Pro truck in North Fort Myers early Monday morning.
The crash took place near the corner of Pine Island Road and Woodward Avenue. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
