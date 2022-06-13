Money Monday: Investor sentiment on impacts from war in Ukraine

Reporter:Corey Lazar
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: June 13, 2022 9:34 AM EDT

A new UBS investor survey shows that investors fear the impact of the war in Ukraine on the economy and on rising inflation but are still confident about the stock market’s outlook.
Here to provide insight on this survey is Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS – Bonita Springs.

Watch the full video above.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media