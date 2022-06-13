Man seen riding motorcycle stolen from North Fort Myers parking lot

A man was seen on June 4 riding a motorcycle stolen from a North Fort Myers parking lot earlier that week.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle pictured was taken from the parking lot at 3444 Marinatown Lane between June 1 and June 3. A man described as around 6’02” and 250 lbs was seen riding the motorcycle in the parking lot of the RaceTrac at 13501 North Cleveland Ave. on June 4. The motorcycle is a 2007 black Honda Spirit 750 and may now have an out-of-state license plate attached.

If you are able to identify the man or have seen the motorcycle, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip on the website. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.