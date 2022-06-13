Huge garbage pile at 10X Living apartment complex in Naples

Frustrated residents are paying luxury prices at the 10X Living apartment complex in Naples and seeing garbage piled sky-high.

Florida Fish and Wildlife have a simple number one tip for keeping unwanted wildlife away. They say securing garbage in a sturdy shed, garbage, or wildlife-resistant container is effective.

Even with hundreds of residents at 10X Living, the garbage pile near one entrance is enormous. Jam-packed, stretching past the dumping area and nearly overflowing past the wall.

Neighbors have said that complaining does not help. Without any help, the pile continues to grow.

Resident Hope Skaggs is running out of hope and patience. Skaggs said, “it’s like every time we go to work we see it and we’re like, oh it got bigger.”

She reached out to WINK News saying her place has been looking like trash lately.

Chase Skaggs said, “a week ago the pile started growing and it’s just been growing ever since.”

Chase and Hope Skaggs explained some of the issues with taking out your garbage at 10X Living.

Chase said, “you take your trash up there and you’re fighting flies and all sorts of stuff, you might open the thing and there’s a rat jumping out.”

A heap of garbage stacked higher than a nearby fountain, taller than a sign that reads ‘luxury living’. This leads Hope and her husband to wonder how can anyone believe a sign that says ‘luxury’ when they see this?

“It’s just gotten out of control… it’s just they either don’t know what to do with it, or they don’t care,” Chase said.

Hope said, “when is it going to go away? Because you’ve got the rats, you’ve got the raccoons, maybe possums.”

This could explain why they’re moving to Fort Myers at the end of the month.

“For the people who run this place, you need to do some research,” Chase said. “You need to walk yourself through here and ask yourself, would you live here?”

When WINK News called the leasing office twice, nobody answered.

Later in the day, a Waste Management Truck took one of the dumpsters and moved it off the property.

This is what the area looked like when some of the garbage was taken away.