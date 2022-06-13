No injuries after Fort Myers house fire Monday afternoon

A home caught on fire on the 3600 block of Highland Avenue late Monday afternoon in Fort Myers,

According to the Fort Myers Fire Department, smoke and flames were first seen around 4:30 p.m. when crews tried to alert people who could have been trapped inside.

While firefighters began extinguishing the fire others searched for people inside the building.

A person did come out of the house after being woken up by firefighters.

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.