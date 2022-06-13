Hot, hazy Monday afternoon with isolated storms after lunchtime

Nearly all of Southwest Florida will reach the 90s under partly cloudy, hazy skies.
High humidity will make many spots feel like they are experiencing triple-digit heat Monday afternoon.
Isolated showers and storms will form after lunchtime. A plume of Saharan Dust will limit those rain chances, keeping a large amount of us dry.
We will maintain isolated and scattered rain chances until the following weekend.
Boaters will have fantastic conditions on the water. Light chop and 1- to 2-foot wave heights are expected on the water.
A disturbance in the Caribbean will have a low (20% chance) of formation over the next five days.
The next name on our 2022 Storm Naming List is Bonnie.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.