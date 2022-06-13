Frantz EyeCare brand new SWFL headquarters

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, Frantz EyeCare is a brand new 60,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility. They have offices on the second floor and state-of-the-art eye care on the first floor.

Dr. Frantz has come a long way since opening his own practice in 1994. Going from 3 employees to now having more than 220 which includes 16 surgeons on staff.

