Fort Myers man sentenced to life for child molestation, child porn

A Fort Myers man, Matthew Gridley, was sentenced to life in prison for child porn, molestation and sexual battery. He was found guilty on all charges and counts.

The FDLE started the investigation in 2019 after they got information on Gridley’s IP address that showed he was sharing child pornography files. It led the FDLE to Gridley’s home where they found nine different electronic devices that had hundreds of child pornography photos and videos.

During the search, the FDLE found that there was a child that had been in the home with Gridley. That child had also been sexually abused by Gridley. All of the evidence led to Gridley’s arrest.

Gridley was sentenced to life in prison for Sexual Battery, Child Less Than 12 Years of Age and Lewd or Lascivious Molestation.

He was also sentenced to five years for Providing Obscene Material to Minors and 15 years on 19 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

All of the sentences are to run concurrently.