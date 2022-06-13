Fans celebrate Everblades Kelly Cup championship at Hertz Arena

The Everblades and fans across Southwest Florida were the Kelly Cup Champions Monday evening. Fans and players came out celebrating the first championship in a decade.

A lot of excitement and emotions in the building tonight after beating the Walleye four to two on Saturday winning the Kelly Cup.

Although the season just ended, a player told WINK News they’re going to do it all again next season.

Fan Christina Mackie said, “the last couple of seconds when everyone just starts cheering gets louder and louder and everyone’s throwing stuff on the ice and you just know that we’re, you know, that we want. That was such a cool.

Everblades defenseman, Ben Masella said, “we were ready. Like we weren’t gonna be denied that night. And I think every single guy played stepped up and played well and I’m so proud of every single guy in that in that room.”

Everblades forward, Alex Aleardi said, “no work and describe the feeling of winning a championship but to do it at home to do it in hertz arena after 10 years of not winning and doing it in front of a sold-out crowd it’s special as it can get.”

And tonight, the celebration continued at Hertz Arena. Fans could celebrate first-hand with the team and take pictures with the Kelly Cup.

Mackie said, “being able to take a picture of the helicopter and you know, seeing all the players and getting you know, like, balloon animals that this is awesome.”

It was a little extra special for fan Don Hendrickson. That’s because when the Everblades won the Kelly Cup a decade ago he wasn’t able to make it.

Hendrickson said, “our granddaughter graduated, the night the last cup and everybody said just send a check. But we said no, we have to be there but this time, didn’t want to miss it.”

Hendrickson said they were there on Saturday for the big day, they were not going to miss the chance this time.