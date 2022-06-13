Deputies investigate body found as homicide in south Fort Myers

The body of a person was found along Sophomore Lane in south Fort Myers Monday morning.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno held a news conference to say the death is considered a homicide, however, little information is currently known.

Marceno said two people walking in the area found a body within bushes in an area with lots of standing water.

The victim is between 40 and 60 years old and is currently unidentified.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

You can also call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (239)477-1000 or click here.