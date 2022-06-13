Biker dragged after getting hit by a truck

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: June 13, 2022 7:18 PM EDT
Updated: June 13, 2022 7:21 PM EDT
biker
Truck crashes into a biker dragging him several feet at Bonita Beach Rd. (CREDIT: WINK News)
LEE COUNTY

A black truck hit a biker and dragged him several feet early Monday evening on the I-75 off-ramp at Bonita Beach Rd.

The biker was being transported by Lee County EMS to a hospital. He was wearing a helmet when they were hit and dragged him down Bonita Beach Rd.

The biker was up walking moments after being hit and dragged.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Bonita Spring Fire, and Lee EMS all responded to the incident.

This is an active scene, WINK News will update with more details when they become available.

biker
Biker being looked at by EMS. (CREDIT: WINK News)
Scene of where the biker was hit and dragged by a truck. (CREDIT: WINK News)
Scene of where the biker was hit and dragged by a truck. (CREDIT: WINK News)
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media