Biker dragged after getting hit by a truck

A black truck hit a biker and dragged him several feet early Monday evening on the I-75 off-ramp at Bonita Beach Rd.

The biker was being transported by Lee County EMS to a hospital. He was wearing a helmet when they were hit and dragged him down Bonita Beach Rd.

The biker was up walking moments after being hit and dragged.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Bonita Spring Fire, and Lee EMS all responded to the incident.

This is an active scene, WINK News will update with more details when they become available.