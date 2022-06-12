Two-way road conversion in downtown Fort Myers

Crews in Fort Myers are getting ready to convert a major roadway from a one-way to a two-way street Sunday night.

Crews have started laying out cones on Palm Beach Blvd. in downtown Fort Myers.

Last week the Second and Seaboard St. conversion was completed, making it a two-way road. The conversion process on First St. and Palm Beach Blvd will be very similar to what happened at Second and Seaboard St.

Starting Monday, westbound drivers on First St and Palm Beach Blvd. will have to drive in the left lane. The right lane will be closed as workers change the roadway striping and signage.

Then, drivers will have to use the right lane while workers do the same to the left lane. Work will continue during the night until First St. and Palm Beach Blvd are converted into a two-way road.

Jo Bordonaro, who lives nearby said, “It’ll be a transition. I truly with all my heart, hope it doesn’t cause a lot of accidents. But I know even over on Second Street, that’s already transition. And there’s been cars going the wrong way. It just changed. So I don’t know that there’s been any accidents, but they’re just like, oh, and then they get over.”

All drivers should use plenty of caution while driving down the road as the conversion begins on Monday.