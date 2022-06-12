Shooting outside a Wawa in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL
A confirmed shooting in Cape Coral on Sunday at a Wawa on Veterans Pkwy. and Santa Barbara Blvd, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.
CCPD said both parties involved fled the scene and shell casings were seen on the ground in the area.
There were no reported victims or injuries.
WINK News will provide updates when they’re available.
