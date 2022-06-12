Semi-truck crash on Alligator Alley

ALLIGATOR ALLEY
A semi-truck crashed on Alligator Alley causing big backups and delays on the southbound roads early Sunday evening.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the semi-truck hit a guardrail and jack-knifed blocking both eastbound lanes on I-75.
FHP said the semi-truck crash happened near Mile Marker 66 on I-75.
All lanes have since reopened.
