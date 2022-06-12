Lower storm chance Sunday

For your Sunday, expect much drier weather along the coast with lots of sun, and a spotty shower or storm. The best chance of rain will be inland, where scattered storms are expected. Otherwise, it’ll be hot with highs in the 90s.
Looking ahead to the work week, The Weather Authority expects highs in the 90s with daily afternoon storms.
The tropics are quiet with no development expected over the next five days.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.