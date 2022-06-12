Anglers protesting the extension of the Naples Pier Sunday fishing ban

People who enjoy fishing from the Naples Pier are gathering for a peaceful protest on Sunday against the extension of a fishing ban.

The anglers are concerned that soon, people won’t be allowed to fish from the pier at all and are asking city leaders to test out another day they can ban fishing.

This comes after Naples City Council decided to renew their pilot program banning fishing off the pier on Sundays for another year.

Other rules they put in place are no fishing from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., limits on the size of the hook, and the number of poles fisherman can bring.

The City of Naples put this ban in place to protect pelicans from getting caught on hooks and is extending it after data from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida showed promising results.

Those who fish from the pier fear the city doesn’t understand the impact on the people and hope their protest will change their minds.

“If our city’s putting the pelicans above us, citizens, here trying to fish, it’s not okay. I don’t find it right at all,” said Luciano Bianco, who organized the pier protest.

Not everyone agrees that the ban is a bad thing.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction trying to find a balance but also prevent injuries to wildlife,” said Joanna Fitzgerald, hospital director at Von Arx Wildlife Hospital.

Naples police department is aware of the peaceful protest and will be monitoring the area.

The protest starts at 10 a.m. on the Naples Pier.