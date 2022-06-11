Sun and storms for Saturday

FORT MYERS
Your weekend looks very typical for June with highs near 90, partly cloudy skies, and afternoon scattered storms.
Looking ahead to next week, the summer doldrums continue with daily sun and storms, and highs around 90 degrees.
Meanwhile, the tropics are quiet with no development expected over the next 5 days.
