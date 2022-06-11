LCSO investigating crime scene in Pine Manor

SOUTH FORT MYERS
Neighbors in Pine Manor woke up Saturday morning to a heavy law enforcement presence.
Deputies were investigating a crime scene in the area of Sixth Avenue at Palm Drive in the south Fort Myers neighborhood.
Neighbors said they heard about six gunshots at around 6 a.m. Saturday morning and found lots of blood on the road.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed a shooting but said it is an active investigation.
No other details are known at this time.
