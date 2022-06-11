Florida gun show weekend event at Lee Civic Center

Big turn out on Saturday at the Lee Civic Center for a gun show, and the doors will open again on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The General Manager of the event, Robert Geisler, said they were expecting about 10,000 people this weekend. Geisler said they have a little bit of everything in this show including guns, ammo, and a concealed weapons class. He went on to say the Florida gun shows are promoting and want safe, responsible gun ownership.

“We every so every single person that comes in to buy a handgun or a long gun, whatever it is, has to run a background check,” Geisler said. “There’s a waiting period, they have to be 21 but there are no private sales. That’s really unique for us. Another thing we do or don’t allow would be the ghost guns that you hear about all over the media.”

Geisler also said if a dealer is selling firearms they have to be federally licensed, and that it’s a requirement if they want to get a table here at the Florida gun show.