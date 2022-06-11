Fatal crash on I-75 between Colonial Blvd and Daniels Pkwy

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a fatal crash left at least one person dead on Saturday night. The crash happened on I-75 between Colonial Blvd. and Daniels Pkwy.

Northbound lanes on I-75 between Colonial Blvd. and Daniels Pkwy. are closed from the crash. The roadways will be closed for a few hours.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.

This is an active scene, WINK News will give updates as they become available.