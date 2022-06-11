Everblades win the Kelly Cup defeating the Walleye

For the second time in team history, the Everblades won the Kelly Cup Saturday night. The Everblades defeated the Toledo Walleye four to two, winning the series in five games.

The game got off to a fast start, Matt Berry scored only four minutes in for the Walleye.

Zach Solow quickly had the answer for the Everblades, scoring a Power Play Goal four minutes later tying the game. Assisting on the goal were John McCarron and Jake McLaughlin.

Then, less than two minutes later the Blades struck again. Matteo Gennaro scored while getting an assist from Joe Pendenza, putting the Blades up two to one.

Don’t Blink. Seven seconds later, the Everblades extended the lead scoring again going up three to one. Levko Koper got credit for what would eventually become the game-winning goal while Alex Aleardi got the assist.

The Walleye tried fighting back on the Power Play. With under two minutes left in the first period, John Albert scored while Brandon Hawkins and TJ Hensick got assists.

With the Blades now leading three to two it was time to get some breathing room. Zach Solow scored his second goal of the night giving the Everblades a two-goal lead. Levko Koper, who had a goal earlier in the period got an assist on this goal. Alex Aleardi, who had an assist earlier in the period, got credit for his second assist after this goal.

The Everblades closed the game out defensively, shutting the Walleye out in the second and third periods. A championship game where every goal was scored in the first period.

After the game, the ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin presented the June M. Kelly Playoffs MVP award to Everblades Goalie, Cam Johnson. Johnson had 36 saves and a Save Percentage of 94.737% in the championship game.

The only other time the Everblades won the Kelly Cup was in the 2012 season. Now, a decade later, the Everblades have been crowned champions once again of the ECHL.

