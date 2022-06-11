COVID-19 exposure closes aquatic center

COLLIER COUNTY
A COVID-19 exposure has closed the River Park Aquatic Center until further notice.
Saturday the City of Naples Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook notifying the public due to a COVID-19 exposure they’re closing the aquatic center.
This is a developing story and WINK News will update you with more information when we have it.
