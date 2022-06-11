Collier woman accused of injuring birds during domestic disturbance

A Collier County woman was arrested overnight after deputies say she injured several caged birds during a domestic dispute.

The disturbance happened at Yenileisis Vacas Comas’ home on 22nd Avenue SE.

The 40-year-old is accused of smashing the caged birds to the ground.

The birds were taken to an emergency pet hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A person at the home showed deputies a video of Vacas Comas smashing the caged birds to the ground during an argument, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

She was taken to jail and faces a charge of animal cruelty.