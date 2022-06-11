Charlotte deputies investigating shooting in Port Charlotte home

Deputies in Charlotte County are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Port Charlotte on Saturday.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said the call came in at 6:40 a.m.

The caller said they heard multiple gunshots from a home on Coulton Avenue.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Deputies say the incident was possibly a barricaded subject situation but that is no longer the case.

The scene is active, the sheriff’s office said.

The roadways around Coulton Avenue have reopened, but Coulton Avenue is still closed, the sheriff’s office said.