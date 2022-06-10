Wet weekend ahead, following stormy Friday

High temperatures will be slightly lower than what they were on Thursday. Many locations will struggle to reach the low 90s.

Isolated-to-scattered thunderstorm chances will persist throughout Friday.

The likelihood of showers and storms will be elevated on Saturday and Sunday.

Boaters will experience light to moderate-chop in our bays and 1 to 2-foot wave heights on the gulf.

The Weather Authority’s projections show a plume of Saharan Dust slowly pushing into Southwest Florida by the beginning of next week. This will slightly lower rain chances next week and may irritate some people’s allergies.

Thankfully, we have no tropical systems forecast to form over the next five days in the Atlantic.

The next name on our 2022 Storm Naming list is Bonnie.