2 seriously injured in crash on US-41 in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Two people were seriously injured in a car crash on US-41 near Seminole Lakes Boulevard in Charlotte County Friday morning.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a helicopter transported the crash victims to the hospital for treatment.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.