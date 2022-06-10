Tiny house stolen from North Fort Myers parking lot

Deputies are looking for someone who stole a tiny house from a North Fort Myers parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the tiny house was located in front of the Shell Factory parking lot, located at 2787 N. Tamiami Trail. Sometime that afternoon, someone hooked up the trailer which the home was on and drove off. It was last seen on Bayshore Road around 5:30 p.m. that day, in the area of Love’s Travel Center.

The stolen home is similar to the one pictured above, but is brown and was covered with a large green tarp. LCSO says the victim spent months fabricating the custom-built home and is now offering an additional $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

If you’ve seen the stolen tiny house, or have information on the person responsible for this theft, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers 24/7 at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online or on the P3 Tips app.