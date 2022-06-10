Tickets available for South Cape PRIDE Trolley

Saturday the second annual South Cape PRIDE Trolley Event is set for action.

The event goes from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Cape Coral Entertainment District at 909 SE 47th Terrace #105 in Cape Coral.

Click here to get your tickets and more information.

According to the Eventbrite page, ticket prices include:

Wristband to board the trolleys.

Passport of locations – get every stamp & you could win the grand prize*

A drink sample and an appetizer sample at each location.

Eligibility to win prizes for answering trolley trivia!

Access to the official photo booth contest* – winning photo receives a total of 4 tickets to the Red, White & Brew Trolley Event on June 25, 2022.

Designated driver tickets are also available.