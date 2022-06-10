Tickets available for South Cape PRIDE Trolley

CAPE CORAL
Saturday the second annual South Cape PRIDE Trolley Event is set for action.
The event goes from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Cape Coral Entertainment District at 909 SE 47th Terrace #105 in Cape Coral.
Click here to get your tickets and more information.
According to the Eventbrite page, ticket prices include:
- Wristband to board the trolleys.
- Passport of locations – get every stamp & you could win the grand prize*
- A drink sample and an appetizer sample at each location.
- Eligibility to win prizes for answering trolley trivia!
- Access to the official photo booth contest* – winning photo receives a total of 4 tickets to the Red, White & Brew Trolley Event on June 25, 2022.
Designated driver tickets are also available.
