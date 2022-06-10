Protest against Sunday fishing ban planned at Naples Pier

People are fuming because they can’t fish at the Naples Pier on Sunday. A big crowd is expected to protest demanding the Sunday ban be moved to a different day of the week.

The rule is meant to protect pelicans who were getting hurt on hooks and lines. They do, but there’s no sign the city is considering anything like that. What they do know is that bait and tackle shop owners, who make their living from fishermen and women are taking a big hit.

Monday through Saturday, it’s safe to fish on the Naples Pier, but Sunday, don’t even think about it. Captain Bill Bowser said the fishing ban is hurting him badly.

Bowser said, “it’s in the hundreds of dollars. No doubt. I sell a lot of bait. And I sell a lot of tackle. There is a loss. It’s a loss for me, it’s a loss for my other fellow Bait and tackle owners. It’s something we’re going to have to make up somehow, how? I don’t know.”

But the ban does make life easier for Joanna Fitzgerald and the pelicans she serves. Fitzgerald is the Hospital Director at Von Arx Wildlife Hospital.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction trying to find a balance but also prevent injuries to wildlife,” Fitzgerald said.

The city of Naples extended its pilot program that bans fishing from the pier on Sundays to protect pelicans from getting caught on hooks. This comes after data from the Conservancy showed good results.

“We now have six months’ worth of data. But we don’t have a season’s worth of data,” Naples City Councilman, Paul Perry said. “We thought if we can continue this for another year, then we’ll have a much better idea of what a whole year’s picture looks like.”

Councilman Perry supports the Sunday ban. But people who depend on fishing here and those who fish here fear he doesn’t understand the impact on people. So, they hope this protest Sunday will change that.

Naples fisherman, Luciano Bianco said, “it doesn’t matter if we’re five people, 10 people. 200 people out here on Sunday. The main thing is that we get our word out and the city hears what we have to say. And hopefully, they have a change of heart on the day.”

The protest is scheduled for 10 A.M. and Naples PD said they’ll be there. But they do expect everything to remain peaceful.

Councilman Pery said maybe in a year city leaders would be open to switching the one-day ban from Sunday to another day of the week.