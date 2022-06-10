New rocking Italian restaurant, Zeppe’s opens in North Naples

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, a new restaurant in North Naples is rocking and cooking up something special. If you’re a fan of classic rock, then look no further than a new tavern, giving The Hard Rock Cafe a run for its money.

If you like bands like Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Pink Floyd and like Italian food, especially pizza, then you should check out Zeppe’s in North Naples.

Zeppe’s just opened at the Northwest corner of Wiggins Pass Road and US-41 in North Naples.

Click here to read the full Gulfshore Business Article on Zeppe’s.

You can also watch the full report above.