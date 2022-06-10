March For Our Lives and Gun Show event in SWFL on Saturday

Large crowds are expected in Southwest Florida for two events on Saturday with opposing views.

On Saturday a gun show happens at the Lee Civic Center and a March For Our Lives protest in downtown Fort Myers. The March For Our Lives event hopes for as many as 500 people while the gun show estimates as many as 10,000 people.

The organizer of the March For Our Lives event, Madison Franz said, “I recognize the Second Amendment, but I also recognize that this is a time to bridge together and enact gun reform. And that’s not going to happen unless everyone is on the same page.”

General Manager for the gun show, Robert Geisler said, “it’s practicing our Second Amendment. You know, we feel that you know, responsible gun ownership is key. And that’s what we practice at Florida gun shows. Like I said, there’s there are no private sales, everyone has to be 21 and everyone has to do a background check.”

Fort Myers Police is working with March For Our Lives organizers to ensure everyone’s safety. But the gun show and downtown businesses do not expect issues.