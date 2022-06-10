Man bitten by alligator he mistook for dog in Sarasota County

A man in Sarasota County is recovering after he was bitten in the leg by an alligator.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the 7-foot gator bit a chunk out of a man’s leg outside of the Warm Mineral Spring Motel, located at 12597 S. Tamiami Trail, late Tuesday night.

The 49-year-old victim says it was dark out and he mistook the gator for a dog on a long leash.

A witness, Will, says he ran outside and saw deputies surrounding the gator.

“And we had this sergeant, he jumped in the middle of the back of that gator, folded him up and taped him up into a ball,” said the witness.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is doing OK.

Deputies believe the gator came from a drain near the motel.