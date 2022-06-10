Man accused of approaching 13-year-old boy at Vanderbilt Beach restrooms

Detectives are investigating a report of a suspicious incident involving a child at Vanderbilt Beach on Monday.

A 13-year-old boy told detectives he was approached by a man whom he did not know at around 7:15 p.m. at the beach restroom.

The boy told his mother about the encounter and the incident was reported to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said the man is described as being approximately 5′ 6″ tall and weighing 180-200 pounds with bleached blond hair and brown eyes. Tan, was clean-shaven and had three piercings in both earlobes. He was wearing blue shorts and a white tank top.

Detectives said he spoke broken English with a heavy accent.

CCSO has not released any further details of the interaction or incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239)252-9300, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.