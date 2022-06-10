Gun show and gun control rally both scheduled in Lee County on Saturday

Hundreds are expected in downtown Fort Myers marching for gun control Saturday morning in the wake of recent mass shootings, while one of the biggest gun shows in Southwest Florida gets underway just across the river.

The Lee Civic Center, located at 11831 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, is expected to see thousands show up to look at and purchase guns. Madison Franz, organizer of the March for Our Lives, says the fact that the gun show is still going on as planned serves as a call to action.

After the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Franz says she knew she needed to push for gun control here in Florida. She scheduled the rally for 11 a.m. in downtown Fort Myers, where Parkland shooting survivors, educators and students will speak about the need for gun legislation in the state.

Franz says a gun show less than half an hour away should not be happening.

“I need to bite my tongue on this one… how do I say this nicely?” Franz said. “I think it is extremely disheartening, from my perspective, that we have seen these recent events. We have heard all these things on the news, we have seen parents and even other students come forward and see that trauma is very evident, and that event is still taking place.”

Franz says she recognizes people’s Second Amendment rights but feels change won’t happen unless everyone is on the same page.

The hosts of the gun show say it is still going on because it is safe. With more mass shootings in 2022 than the number of days so far, some are wondering about the prevalence of the “gun show loophole” involving private sales. But Robert Geisler, the general manager for Florida Gun Shows, says it isn’t an issue at his events.

Geisler says the North Fort Myers gun show will have sales of firearms and ammunition and will host concealed weapons training classes.

“Well, I mean, it’s practicing our Second Amendment,” Geisler said. “We feel that responsible gun ownership is key, and that’s what we practice at Florida Gun Shows. Like I said, there are no private sales, everyone has to be 21 and everyone has to do a background check. There’s often talk about the ‘gun show loophole’—that is not a thing that happens here at Florida Gun Shows.”

The gun show will run through Saturday and Sunday, while the March for Our Lives rally will start at 11 a.m. Saturday on the steps of the Old Lee County Courthouse at 2120 Main St.