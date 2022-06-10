Free service for veterans at SWFL Aspen Dental locations on Saturday

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: June 10, 2022 5:52 AM EDT
Dentist stock photo. Photo by Polina Zimmerman
FORT MYERS

Aspen Dental is offering free dental services for veterans Saturday at all its Southwest Florida locations.

The full-service care on Day of Service 2022 will be available starting at 8 a.m. To find a location near you and fill out the required pre-registration, visit the Aspen Dental website.

