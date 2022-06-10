Free service for veterans at SWFL Aspen Dental locations on Saturday

FORT MYERS
Aspen Dental is offering free dental services for veterans Saturday at all its Southwest Florida locations.
The full-service care on Day of Service 2022 will be available starting at 8 a.m. To find a location near you and fill out the required pre-registration, visit the Aspen Dental website.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.