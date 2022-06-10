Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday ends Friday

FORT MYERS
Friday is the last day to stock up on qualifying disaster preparedness supplies free of sales taxes.
Florida’s 2022 Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday wraps up on Friday, having been scheduled to run from May 28 to June 10.
For the full list of eligible tax-free supplies, click here.
