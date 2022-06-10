Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday ends Friday

Friday is the last day to stock up on qualifying disaster preparedness supplies free of sales taxes.

Florida’s 2022 Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday wraps up on Friday, having been scheduled to run from May 28 to June 10.

