Everblades seeking two game advantage for The Kelly Cup

Friday, the Florida Everblades are battling to win The Kelly Cup in game four at Hertz Arena.

Applying early pressure to the Toledo Walleye, the Everblades scored first.

Fans said it’s a blessing to have the Everblades in their backyard. It’s an exciting experience to share with their family and friends.

One fan said, “we’re here in 15 to 20 minutes. We got 6 kids with us here. So, we’re going to have a blast.”

Lee County Sheriff, Carmine Marceno said, “I’m wearing green for the occasion. We’re going to take it to them tonight. Tonight’s the night. Go Blades.”

Win or lose fans said playoff hockey is what it’s all about.

The Everblades will have the opportunity to win the Kelly Cup Saturday in what could be their clinching game. Saturday is the final game of the ECHL Championship.