Elderly retirement home friends take on skydiving thrill

A group from Moorings Park Retirement Community is proving that thrill-seekers aren’t letting age get in their way by going skydiving for the first time. One of the jumpers, an 82-year-old man even went back for a second jump.

The sky is the limit for five seniors who suited up to reach new heights, proving age is just a number.

Moorings Park Retirement Community member, Peter Gough said, “I just wanted to do it. I was in the Air Force. So I never jumped. But I jump training and all of that, but I never jumped. So I thought I’d do it now.”

Moorings Park Retirement Community member, Dean Patenaub said, “I think it says a lot about myself and my desire to have a full life all the way through.

And that’s the reason the five retirees participate in their community’s Wanderlust program.

Director of Wellness at the retirement community, Rober Sorenson said, “just because you’re a certain age, group demographic shouldn’t mean that you should stop setting goals or doing what you can to, to move forward and achieve them.”

Of course, there were some jitters once they boarded the plane and got into the clouds.

Moorings Park Retirement Community member, Bob Hartsock said, “I don’t think any of us done it before. So we’re kind of wondering what each step is how you get dressed up, how you approach jumping off the plane.”

That didn’t stop them from jumping. And when it was all over, “it happens so quickly. You’re looking around quickly, and then you turn upside down. You roll upside down, and then you roll over again. You know, you’re so everything the clouds are above you. And you’re just it just is crazy,” Gouch said.

As for how it felt, Moorings Park Retirement Community member, Lilly Dennis tried to describe it as, “something different I don’t believe I can describe it.”

Patenaub described it as, “This is great. So, So it’s a bigger thrill than I thought.”

Hartsock enjoyed himself so much, that he said, “I do it again. I’m gonna sign up for another jump.” And he did! He also said he hopes to come back again.

Looking for their next thrill, the five friends already have their next event planned, getting behind the wheel of a racecar!