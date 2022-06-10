Donaciones de alimentos con Harry Chapin del 13 al 18 de junio

Writer:Ruddy Guerrero
June 10, 2022
Credit: Harry Chapin Food Bank

LUNES 13 JUNIO
Stars Complex, Fort Myers (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2980 Edison Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Bonita Lions Club, Bonita Springs (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
10346 Pennsylvania Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135, USA

MARTES 14 JUNIO
Boys and Girls Club, Immokalee
10:00 am – 11:30 am
1155 Roberts Ave W, Immokalee, FL 34142, USA

Copperhead Golf Club, Lehigh Acres
10:00 am – 11:30 am
20910 Copperhead Dr, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936, USA

MIÉRCOLES 15 DE JUNIO
785 Forrey Drive, LaBelle
10:00 am – 11:30 am
785 Forrey Dr, LaBelle, FL 33935, USA

Golden Gate Community Center, Naples
10:00 am – 11:30 am
Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL 34116, USA

JUEVES 16 DE JUNIO
Faith Assembly of God, North Fort Myers
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7101 Bayshore Rd, North Fort Myers, FL 33917, USA

Human Services of Charlotte County (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
21500 Gibralter Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33952, USA

VIERNES 17 JUNIO
Boys and Girls Club, Naples (Farmer’s Market Style)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
7500 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104, USA

Ocean Church (entrance on NE 21th Ave)
10:00 am – 11:30 am
2016 Kismet Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, USA

 

