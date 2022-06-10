Death investigation on East 13th St. in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES
Deputies are conducting a death investigation on East 13th Street in Lehigh Acres Friday morning.
The Lee County Sheriff’s office confirms it is investigating a death near the corner of East 13th Street and Clayton Avenue. No further details have been provided.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
