Dean Park neighborhood in Fort Myers protesting future warehouse

One Fort Myers community is fighting against a new storage facility in their neighborhood.

Dean Park, sandwiched between First and Second streets and Palm and Evans avenues, has erected “Stop the Warehouse” signs all over their neighborhood. The Dean Park Residential District is listed on the Department of Interior’s National Register of Historic Places.

It all centers around the blue warehouse on Palm Avenue.

The plan would turn it into a 4-story storage facility.

Catherine Eck just moved to Dean Park a few months ago.

She said she loves it there and fears a new warehouse will permanently disrupt the quiet neighborhood.

“There will be traffic and U-Haul trucks coming in and out. This is a dead-end street. So if you go up there, there, where are they going to be turning around and coming around? And they’ll be coming through our neighborhood there. It’s just not. It’s just not an appropriate use of space,” Eck said.

Eck said she is not a fan of what the space looks like now.

It’s two blue buildings abandoned for years.

The city issued a building permit to link the two buildings and turn them into a giant self-service storage facility.

On Friday, Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson spoke to neighbors in the area.

He said his goal is to find a compromise.

“Hopefully, they’ll be able to sit down and see, are there other options? Something that would not impact this neighborhood as much,” Anderson said.

Eck said: “Something needs to be done to beautify it, improve it. That’s great but not that, a huge monstrosity building.”