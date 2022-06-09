SWFL parents, law enforcement on Florida school safety bill

A new bill signed into Florida law implements additional school safety measures, with a focus on mental health and crisis intervention training, but some parents say it does not do enough to address what endangers children at school.

HB 1421 allows safe school officers to make arrests on charter school property and requires all safe school officers to complete crisis intervention and training to improve knowledge and skills for response and for de-escalating incidents on school premises. It also requires school boards to adopt family reunification plans in the event of an evacuation and requires 80% of school personnel to receive mandatory youth mental health awareness and training.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says every child needs a safe and secure learning environment. This bill works to build on legislation that is based on recommendations from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission aimed at making Florida schools safer and improving youth mental health. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says mandating training for active emergency drills will enhance their performance if there ever is an incident like that at a school in Lee County.

After the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, two weeks ago, Marceno says he reminds his deputies of their responsibilities in high-stakes scenarios.

“Every single day, we train, we speak to our deputies, we talk about a mindset, and that mindset is a warrior mindset,” Marceno said. “When you put that gun and that uniform on, you have to have the mindset of one survival. And to, no matter what comes your way… you’re ready for it, you’re not going to hesitate, and you’re going to protect and serve and save lives.”

Collier County mother Jennifer Boddicker says that when her daughter was in 6th grade, she called Boddicker from the school bathroom to say someone on her bus had a hit list and was going to shoot up the school. Although Boddicker is happy DeSantis signed HB 1421 into law, she thinks more needs to be done to protect children.

Without more gun control measures in place, she’s not sure how safe students in Southwest Florida really are.

“I think that there’s just still so much more to be done,” Boddicker said. “As a parent whose children are living through this reality that I live with… you know, this was not a concern. When I was going to school, I didn’t worry about getting killed; my kids do and I worry for them. I think we just have to do more. We just have to do more to protect our kids… I think we need to regulate more tightly who has access to AR-15s, or if anybody even, in fact, should have access to AR-15s.”

WINK News reached out to local school districts to hear their thoughts on this new bill. School district leaders with both Lee and Charlotte counties say they will review and abide by the standards outlined in this bill. They said the safety of their students and staff is their number one priority.