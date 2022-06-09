Second, Seaboard become two-way streets in Fort Myers Thursday

Big changes are about to go into effect on the streets going into and coming out of downtown Fort Myers, turning Second Street and Seaboard Street into two-way roads on Thursday.

After the Thursday morning rush hour, Fort Myers officials say the two streets will officially be converted to two-way. The rest of the construction project on these streets is expected to last throughout the month of June. Richard Moulton, director of public works for the City of Fort Myers, says that, in addition to construction workers, there will be a strong police presence down Second and Seaboard streets to make sure people are driving in the right direction.

“There’s a safety element to it,” Moulton said. “There is increased mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists on there. There is a reduction in through-neighborhood traffic because people are not having to cut through to go in a different direction in the Dean Park and Avalon areas, and Gardner’s Park here, so it has those benefits to it.”

This is a three-step process, during which time Moulton says all hands are on deck to make sure people are safe and aware of the changes.

“We are very, very excited about this transition, we hope that the citizens experience all of the benefits that the transition will bring,” Moulton said. “And we’re going to have a strong presence of staff and police to make sure that is as smooth as it possibly can be.”

The City of Fort Myers wants to remind drivers to be extra cautious when traveling through the area, especially in the early hours when it’s still dark outside.