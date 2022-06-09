Estero Fire Rescue announced it will be performing a prescribed burn of old trees off Carter Road in Lee County through Sunday.

A burn of old citrus trees is planned at the old grove area west of Carter Road on the south side of Corkscrew Road. Surrounding communities may see heavy smoke at times. Estero Fire Rescues asks anyone with asthma to stay indoors and away from the smoke.

If you experience asthmatic symptoms that cannot be controlled, dial 911.