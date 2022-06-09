One person killed after construction equipment falls into a lake

One person is dead after construction equipment with a person inside fell into a lake in Bonita Springs.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the equipment, similar to a small front-end loader, called a skid steer, fell into a lake along Imperial Parkway just north of Bonita Springs High School.

Bonita Fire District said a heavy rescue fire truck and jaws of life were used in an attempt to save the person. Several LCSO deputies and Bonita firefighters went into the water for rescue.

This is a confirmed death investigation and Major Crimes Unit detectives along with OSHA are working on the investigation.