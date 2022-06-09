Man injured in shooting at Fort Myers apartment complex

FORT MYERS
A man was injured in a shooting at a Fort Myers apartment complex on Wednesday night.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at the Southward Village apartments on Willard Street. The victim was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to his hand.
FMPD offered no further information. WINK News will continue to look into the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
