Man injured in shooting at Fort Myers apartment complex

A man was injured in a shooting at a Fort Myers apartment complex on Wednesday night.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a shooting occurred around 8 p.m. at the Southward Village apartments on Willard Street. The victim was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to his hand.

FMPD offered no further information. WINK News will continue to look into the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.