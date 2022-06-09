Suspect steals over $1.5K in products from south Fort Myers Home Depot

A man is accused of taking more than $1,500 in products from a Home Depot in Villas without paying on June 1.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified man entered the Home Depot located at 14655 South Tamiami Trail and eventually walked out with a cart full of items: a Dewalt Chainsaw, Dewalt framing nailer, Milwaukee wet/dry vacuum, Milwaukee laser kit and a Milwaukee nail gun, totaling $1,5350. He left through the garden exit.

The suspect came and went within 15 minutes. He was last seen getting into a newer-model blue Toyota Camry as a passenger. If you can identify him, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.