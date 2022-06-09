Man accused of stealing $4K from Fort Myers Walmart in MoneyGram scheme

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing $4,000 from a Fort Myers Walmart in a MoneyGram scheme in May.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man seen in security photographs went to the Walmart located at 4770 Colonial Blvd. on May 23 and only paid the cashier $3,000 for $7,000 in MoneyGram orders.

Information can be called into FMPD at (239) 321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.