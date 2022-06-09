Learn about solar energy at FPL website

School may be out but that does not mean the learning should stop. Students in the Sunshine State have a unique opportunity to expand their solar knowledge just by stepping outside.

Florida Power & Light Company’s “solar-now program” has installed solar trees and canopies throughout Florida so you can see solar in action. Zoos, parks, and museums across the state have been transformed into outdoor living classrooms. You can find them soaking up the sun at places like IMAG History and Science Center, Naples Zoo, and Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

The FPL solar-now website features step-by-step experiment videos combining fun with the sun. You can also test your knowledge with a new interactive quiz and watch educational videos about how solar works.

To learn more, visit solarnow.